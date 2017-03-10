Menchville Sticks With Art For Hallway Murals

Tests and homework are some of the less favorable, though important, parts of education but school isn’t just about the work. It’s also about the experience and the development of young minds.

Students at Menchville HS wanted to bring some life to their hallways for an upcoming choral festival. So with the guidance of two art teachers they created more than 30 murals made only out of tape!

The students spend hundreds of hours going out of the box to express themselves using an unique medium for art.