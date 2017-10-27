Brewery Opens at James City County Marina

Billsburg Brewery is open for business and kicking off their opening weekend with fresh beer, food trucks and more fresh beer. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held on Friday, Oct. 27 to signify the official grand opening.

Billsburg is the first craft brewery of its kind in James City County. It utilizes existing space at the James City County Marina for their taproom and a new building was constructed for their brewing operation.

Billsburg Brewery represents a $1.4 million investment in the county and is expected to create nine jobs. Last month, Billsburg Brewery received a $100,000 grant from the Virginia Tourism Growth Fund.

“With a beautiful tasting room and views of the James City County Marina, the brewery will be an establishment that attracts visitors and residents alike, our long-term goal for James City County is to simply enhance our offerings,” said Bryan Hill, County Administrator for James City County in a press release, “Tourism plays a major role in our local economy, and Billsburg Brewery will provide a unique visitor experience aligning our model of sustainable options for fun in the Jamestown Road corridor.”