Governor McAuliffe Announces 150 New Jobs in Chesapeake

RICHMOND – Governor Terry McAuliffe announced Thursday that Standard Calibrations, Inc. (SCI), a global instrumentation and controls company, will invest more than $508,500 to expand its engineering operation in the City of Chesapeake.

SCI is experiencing rapid business growth due to its global work with high-profile data centers, such as those found in social media, software, financial, government, and other related industries.

The expansion will create 150 new jobs.

“Helping small businesses like Standard Calibrations thrive and reinvest in the commonwealth is key to our mission to diversify and build the new Virginia economy,” said McAuliffe in a press release. “SCI has built an impressive customer base, including the U.S. Department of Defense, in addition to a number of commercial and industrial sectors. We are proud to support the expansion of SCI, a SWaM-certified company that has spent more than 25 years in the City of Chesapeake and Virginia.”

Founded in 1989, Standard Calibrations, Inc. has evolved into a leader in the industry of sensor and instrumentation calibration, repair, and configuration with an outstanding reputation for quality and safety.

The company’s offerings include valves, instrumentation, test and measurement equipment, calibration/start-up services (ISO 17025-Accredited), critical environmental system configuration, engineering design, instrumentation qualification testing and installation services.

SCI has over 40,000-square-feet of laboratories, clean rooms and industrial fabrication areas. They have offices in Virginia and California dedicated to meeting customer needs around the world.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership will support Standard Calibrations’ new job creation through its Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP).

VJIP is a state-funded program that provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs or experiencing technological change to support employee training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies.