A local brewery opened its doors in historic Portsmouth on Monday after nearly a year of planning for its grand opening.

The city is now home to Legend Brewing’s Portsmouth Depot, and according to an employee, the company held its VIP opening for family and friends on July 26.

On Monday, Portsmouth Mayor John Rowe and other eager patrons stopped by the brewery for the company’s ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Photos: Portsmouth Adds Local Brewery To Its Lineup

According to their Facebook page, the company has been in business since 1993 and signed the lease for its new location at the Seaboard Coastline Building in September 2016.

“In keeping with Legend’s unique tradition, The Seaboard Coastline Building is a historic train station that sits along the Elizabeth River in Old Towne Portsmouth,” the company said in a news release. “The building was formally known as Old City Hall and originally built in 1894.”

Welcome @LegendBrewingCo to the City of Portsmouth! Now OPEN! The food is great & the beer is cold #WatchPortsmouthGrow #PortsmouthProud pic.twitter.com/9uJTBDksAH — portsvaevents (@portsvaevents) July 31, 2017

Over the past year, the company has renovated the first floor of the building to recreate a smaller version of its Richmond brewery. Today, it seats about 120 people.

Legend doubles as a brewery and a restaurant with a full line of signature beers, one of the company’s original tanks filled with Golden IPA, and a full menu with burgers, fries and sandwiches.

“Our mission is to bring to our customers the finest and freshest brews as flavorful alternatives to mass-marketed mainstream products,” the company said on its website. “We’re one of the few craft breweries in this region producing both lagers and ales, which require different yeasts and maturation conditions.”

For more information, visit Legendbrewing.com or connect with the brewery on Facebook.