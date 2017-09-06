Selden Market Introduces New Businesses in Downtown Norfolk

An array of new shopping options are coming to Downtown Norfolk in the old historic Selden Arcade location.

The Downtown Norfolk Council has secured leases with 12 businesses to create Selden Market. The market will serve as the first retail incubator for new and emerging businesses in the downtown area.

Selden Arcade sits between Main and Plume Streets. The market will serve as a connector between Slover Library and Hilton Norfolk.

Selden Market storefront tenants include:

Doughminion – Doughnut shop with a modern twist, featuring both classic and one-of-a-kind flavors.

Flutterby Soap Company – Handcrafted vegan soaps, lotions, and other skincare products – using high quality essential oils and butters.

Food, Clothing & Shelter – A curated retail experience where culture and community meet.

Hummingbird Chocolate & Tea Room – Elevating your tea and chocolate drinking experience.

LORAK Jewelry – Modern jewelry store known for in-house designed and crafted jewelry collections and unique engagement rings.

Merchant’s Reserve – Exceptionally sourced nut, chocolate and specialty food gifts – reserved just for you.

Thank You Gift Shop – An extension of Thank You Gallery that aims to provide customers with a hand-curated selection of unique and limited goods.

P.O.P. – Enriching children’s lives through the Power of Play.

Velvet Witch – A curated gift shop carrying products for healing of the mind, body and soul.

Vessel Craft Coffee – A coffee bar featuring ethically sourced coffee, cold brew, brew gear and world change.

Werther Leather Goods – Quality leather bags and wallets, made locally.

Werrell Woodworks – A modern decor store with products for your business and home to create a unique and memorable space.

Selden Market will open October 4.

Selden Market Introduces New Businesses in Downtown Norfolk

