Car Show Raises Thousands for Project Lifesaver

Dozens of cars, trucks and motorcycles were on display in Newport News, all for a good cause. It was the 6th annual Project Lifesaver Benefit Car & Bike Show at Todd Stadium.

All proceeds go to the Project Lifesaver program. Project Lifesaver provides clients with Alzheimer, Autism, and other related disorders with a transmitter that helps trained deputies search for them if they go missing.

The Newport News Sheriff’s Office provides this program at no cost to city residents who qualify. Deputies say the need is great.

“You hear on the news constantly where someone has Alzheimer’s has wandered away from home and unfortunately they’ve been found dead because there’s no other resources to find them once they get out of the house. Project Lifesaver is exactly what it states, it’s lifesaving device that you can use for peace of mind for the caregivers and families that have individuals with those cognitive diseases,” says Kendyce Patrick-Gross with the Newport News Sheriff’s Office.

Newport News deputies responded to 11 searches through project lifesaver this year — and all of them were successful. Right now they have 65 clients on the program– and 10 on a waiting list.

They say all the proceeds from the car show helps to get another person on the program — and luckily this year was their biggest show yet raising over $2,000.