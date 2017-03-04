Hundreds Participate in Relay for Life at Greenbriar Mall

The Greenbriar Mall was packed Saturday, but not necessarily with people who were there to shop.

More than 200 people came out for the 6th Annual Relay For Life fundraiser. The participants did eight laps around the mall and then finished with music, vendors and prizes.

The event’s organizer says their goal was to raise between $10,000 and $15,000 at today’s event. She says her goal is to do anything she can to one day say “there’s no more cancer.”

“I’ve watched it grow over the years, and something that started out small just every year gets bigger and better and we’ve gotten more support and its so exciting every year to see what happens.,” says Tracey McCleary.

The big weekend for Relay for Life of South Hampton Roads is June 2 and June 3.