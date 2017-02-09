Jordan Bridge Offering E-ZPass Rewards During Annual Food Drive

While rising toll costs have ruffled some feathers around Hampton Roads, the South Norfolk Jordan is helping relieve some of those costs for a good cause.

The SNJB is launching their 3rd Annual Commuters Food Drive with the goal of reaching 500 pounds of food donated. A donation of five or more items can be redeemed for a $10 Virginia E-ZPass Reload Card.

E-ZPass Reload Card funds can be applied to any existing or new E-ZPass account and are available for immediate use. E-ZPass is accepted at all Hampton Roads toll facilities, including Chesapeake’s new Veterans Bridge, and in 14 other states from North Carolina to Maine.

At the end of the month, all food collected is donated to Oasis Social Ministry in Portsmouth. In operation since 1970, Oasis’ mission is to provide comprehensive services to the homeless and less fortunate in Portsmouth, Western Chesapeake and Northern Suffolk areas.

Throughout the month of February, donations of canned or non-perishable food items are accepted at the SNJB Operations Office (3815 Bainbridge Blvd., Chesapeake) on weekdays from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.