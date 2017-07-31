August, September Events Planned For Naval Station Norfolk Centennial

Naval Station Norfolk is prepping for more centennial celebration events in August and September to commemorate its first 100 years.

Founded in 1907, the base and the City of Norfolk have held several events to celebrate the impact that Naval Station Norfolk has had on the Hampton Roads community.

This year’s earlier events have included the 41st Annual Harborfest at the Downtown Norfolk Waterfront and a cake-cutting ceremony in June, and most recently, an air show in July.

According to a recent release from the City of Norfolk, the celebration will continue in August with some recently announced centennial events, and there is also an ongoing project beginning this year that will last until 2020.

Nauticus has partnered with WHRO, the Slover Library in Norfolk and WVEC Channel 13 to find photos of every one of the 1,307 Virginian service men and women listed on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.

“The images will become part of the ‘Wall of Faces,’ a lasting tribute that will help tell the stories of our fallen heroes and provide an educational experience about the Vietnam War,” the City said in a release.

Daily Events

11 a.m., 2 p.m., 5:30 p.m. | Victory Rover Naval Base Cruises | Nauticus

Two-hour narrated tour cruises the smooth waters of the Elizabeth River and Hampton Roads Harbor. The highlight of the cruise is Naval Station Norfolk, home of the Atlantic Fleet, where guests can see aircraft carriers, submarines, destroyers, amphibious assault ships and much more.

Adults $24, Children $14

Saturday, August 19

2 p.m. | The War Work That Artists Do | Chrysler Museum of Art

Robert Cozzolino of the Minneapolis Institute of Art talks about the critical role artists played in World War I as poster designers, air force intelligence photographers, designers of camouflage, medical assistants and embedded war artists.

FREE

Sunday, August 20

6 p.m. | Virginia Symphony Orchestra Concert in the Park | Town Point Park

The Virginia Symphony Orchestra is honoring the men and women of the Navy and its inspiring history in our region, performing pieces like God Bless America, Victory at Sea and the Armed Forces Salute. The park opens at 6 p.m. and the concert begins at 8 p.m.

FREE

Saturday, September 9

7:30 p.m. | Virginia Opera in the Park | Town Point Park

Enjoy Virginia Opera artists as they sing popular arias and favorite Broadway melodies under the stars. Bring lawn chairs, blankets and picnic baskets, or enjoy the creative culinary cuisines and drinks that will be on sale at the park. The park opens at 6:00 p.m. and the concert begins at 7:30 p.m.

Adults $6, Children FREE

For more information and a complete listing of commemorative events, visit Norfolk.gov.