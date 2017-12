Picking a career path can be daunting — but the Youth Center of Hampton Roads tried to make it a little bit more fun on Saturday.

Opportunity Inc. teamed up with the center to host “Escape the School.”

The event featured nine career-themed escape rooms throughout the Paul d. Camp Community College campus.

Themes varied from engineering to healthcare.

Students had a chance to visit each, and learn a little more about possible career choices while solving the escape room puzzles.