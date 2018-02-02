Following Phil’s prediction, Chesapeake Chuck calls for more winter

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

NOTE: Following Phil’s prediction, Chesapeake Chuck saw his shadow and called for six more weeks of winter. Mobile or WAVY app users can watch the ceremony here.

Last year, Chesapeake Chuck did not see his shadow and called for an early spring.

Chuck, the Virginia Living Museum’s resident groundhog, will again make a prognostication on Friday. It will be the eighth time for Chuck.

The museum’s 2018 Groundhog Day Celebration is set for noon at the outdoor amphitheater.

WAVY meteorologist Jeremy Wheeler will be on-hand to help Chuck make his prediction. Stay tuned for more coverage.