Following Phil’s prediction, Chesapeake Chuck calls for more winter

Posted on February 2, 2018 by

NOTE: Following Phil’s prediction, Chesapeake Chuck saw his shadow and called for six more weeks of winter. Mobile or WAVY app users can watch the ceremony here.

Last year, Chesapeake Chuck did not see his shadow and called for an early spring.

Chuck, the Virginia Living Museum’s resident groundhog, will again make a prognostication on Friday. It will be the eighth time for Chuck.

Related: Punxsutawney Phil’s handlers prepare for new prognostication

The museum’s 2018 Groundhog Day Celebration is set for noon at the outdoor amphitheater.

WAVY meteorologist Jeremy Wheeler will be on-hand to help Chuck make his prediction. Stay tuned for more coverage.

Related posts


Coco the Sea Turtle is On Her Way Home

Chesapeake Chuck Sees No Shadow, Calls for Early Spring

Photos: Dinosaur Trail at Virginia Living Museum

Dinosaurs are Alive in Newport News

Leave a Reply



LATEST FROM hrScene

Your Groundhog Day, Nomarama, Super Bowl Party, Hampton Roads Weekend!

See if “Chesapeake Chuck” sees his shadow on Friday and then get ready for Super Bowl LII! 

Read More >>

Following Phil’s prediction, Chesapeake Chuck calls for more winter

Chuck, the Virginia Living Museum’s resident groundhog, will again make a prognostication on Friday.

Read More >>

Puppy Bowl XIV is “Fur” to Interest Future Dog Adopters

Three special pups from the Virginia Beach SPCA are a part of Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl XIV.

Read More >>

Holiday History: Valentine’s Day

Ever wondered what makes February 14th so special? Read the history behind the holiday.

Read More >>