Chesapeake Community Flash Mobs Educator Fighting Cancer

Posted on March 5, 2017 by

The Chesapeake community put on an incredible show of support for a local educator. Maryann Schmidt is the director at Oak Grove Preschool and Kindergarten. She’s currently on medical leave right now while fighting cancer.

Schmidt got the surprise of her life on Friday, which is her birthday, when a flash mob of co-workers, students and parents showed up outside her home.

Watch the full video here:

“It is a such a positive message in a world that desperately needs it,” says Schmidt, who was overwhelmed by the gesture.

