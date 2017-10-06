The 29th Annual Virginia Children’s Fest returns to Town Point Park in Norfolk this Saturday.

WAVY-TV and FOX43 are proud media partners for the tenth year. Stop by the Lemonade Ripple Book Nook to read a book and say hello to some of your favorite WAVY/FOX personalities. They will be there all day.

10 a.m. – Noon – Katie Collett & Don Roberts

Noon – 1 p.m. – Marielena Balouris

1 p.m. – 2 p.m. – Jeremy Wheeler

2 p.m. – 3 p.m. – Deitra Tate

The Virginia Children’s Fest is Saturday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Tickets are $5, infants are free.