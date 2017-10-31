Chocolate Glaze Doughnuts Back, Only in Hampton Roads

Krispy Kreme has brought back their chocolate-glazed doughnuts exclusively to the Hampton Roads area.

They first rolled out these special treats in Aug. in celebration of the solar eclipse.

Now, starting Wednesday, these chocolate delights with be available on the first Wednesday of every month until April 4.

The select stores are in Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Portsmouth, Hampton and Newport News.

According to Krispy Kreme, they will be available all day on those select dates.

To find the closest Krispy Kreme to you, click here.

