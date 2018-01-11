City Closings for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

Chesapeake

City Offices: Closed Friday Jan. 12 Lee-Jackson Day and Monday Jan. 15 for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

Libraries: All library locations will be closed Friday, Jan. 12 and Monday, Jan. 15.

Trash Collection: Continuing throughout the holiday weekend, as crews work to catch up from the winter storm. Residents should continue to place their containers at the curb on their normal days and leave them there until collected.

Parks and Rec: Community centers will be open Friday, Jan. 12 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., but closed on Monday, Jan. 15.

Hampton

City Offices: Closed Friday Jan. 12 Lee-Jackson Day and Monday Jan. 15 for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

Libraries: All library locations will be closed Monday, Jan. 15.

Trash Collection: No regular recycling, refuse, bulk trash or yard waste collection on Monday, Jan. 15. Monday’s collection will be made Wednesday, Jan. 17.

Parks and Rec: Parks will be open during normal hours.

Newport News

City Offices: Closed Monday Jan. 15 for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

Libraries: All library locations will be closed Monday, Jan. 15.

Trash Collection: Delayed one day. Monday’s collections will take place on Tuesday, Tuesday’s on Wednesday, Wednesday’s on Thursday, and Thursday’s on Friday.

Norfolk

City Offices: Closed Monday Jan. 15 for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

Libraries: All library locations will be closed Monday, Jan. 15.

Trash Collection: There will be no trash and bulk collections on Monday, Jan. 15. Requests for bulk collection on Tuesday, Jan. 16 must be made before 3 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 12.

Parks and Rec: All recreation centers will be closed on Monday, Jan. 15.

Portsmouth

City Offices: Closed Friday Jan. 12 Lee-Jackson Day and Monday Jan. 15 for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

Trash Collection: All Friday trash and recycling routes will be collected on Friday, Jan. 12. There will be no trash and bulk collections on Monday, Jan. 15. All Monday routes will be collected on Wednesday, Jan 17.

Parks and Rec: All library locations will be closed on Friday, Jan. 12 and Monday, Jan. 15. They will be open during normal hours on Saturday, Jan. 13. All recreation centers will be closed Friday, Jan. 12 through Monday, Jan. 15.

Suffolk

City Offices: Closed Friday Jan. 12 Lee-Jackson Day and Monday Jan. 15 for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

Libraries: The Morgan Memorial Library, North Suffolk Library, and Chuckatuck Library will be closed Friday, Jan. 12 through Monday, Jan. 15.

Parks and Rec: Suffolk Joint Use Recreation Centers (Mack Benn Jr., Booker T. Washington, Kings Fork, Creekside, Northern Shores, and Oakland) will close at 6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 12 following the closing of the afterschool programs. After 6 p.m., these centers will only be open for youth league athletic practices and games. On Monday, Jan. 15, these centers will only be open for youth league athletic practices and games.

The East Suffolk Recreation Center and Whaleyville Recreation Center will be closed Friday, Jan. 12 and Monday, Jan. 15.

Suffolk’s four major parks – Lone Star Lakes, Constant’s Wharf, Sleepy Hole, and Bennett’s Creek – will remain open Friday, Jan. 12 and Monday, Jan. 15, however, no park attendant will be on duty.

Trash Collection: There will be no changes to the trash collection schedule for Friday, Jan. 12. TFC Recycling will also conduct their normal recycling collection routes on Friday, Jan. 12. The Suffolk Public Works Department reminds you that trash must be placed at curbside no later than 7 a.m. on the day of collection.

Southeastern Public Service Authority (SPSA) Transfer Station in Suffolk will be open Friday, Jan. 12 from 7 a.m. until 12 p.m. or until the City of Suffolk finishes refuse collection, and 7 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 15.

The Regional Landfill will be open Friday, Jan. 12 from 7 a.m. until 12 p.m. and will be closed on Monday, Jan. 15.

Virginia Beach

City Offices: Closed Monday Jan. 15 for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day