Events Celebrating Black History Month in Hampton Roads

February is Black History Month. Throughout the entire month there are events honoring African-American leaders and pioneers that have impacted American history.

Take this opportunity to teach your children, and maybe yourself, some very important lessons about how our country was founded and the actions that brought us to where we are today.

Also take some time to check out WAVY 10’s coverage of Black History Month.

If you know of anything we missed, please let us know! Send us an E-mail and let us know: info@hrscene.com, or add it to our events calendar.



Chesapeake

Feb. 8 | Random Act of Kindness Campaign Kickoff | TCC Chesapeake Campus Student Center Lobby

Visit the Women’s Center’s event featuring the Random Acts of Kindness Campaign, which promotes kindness, connection and healthy relationships.

FREE

Feb. 14 | Soul Food & Steppin’ | TCC Chesapeake Student Center, Chesapeake Bay Room

Enjoy music and dancing, Chicago Style dance instruction and soul food.

FREE

Feb. 15 | Thinkfast Game Show – Black History Month Edition | TCC Chesapeake Student Center, Chesapeake Bay Room

Put your knowledge of black history and pop culture to work for a chance to win up to $200! Student ID required to participate.

FREE

Feb. 21 | African Drums and Dance | TCC Chesapeake Student Center, Chesapeake Bay Room

The Talking Drums, provided by Rhythms of Life, includes drums, dancing and a folklore session. Refreshments will be provided.

FREE

Feb. 22 | Black History Month Munch and Move: “Daisy Bates: First Lady of Little Rock | TCC Chesapeake Campus Student Center, Potomac Seminar Room

“Daisy Bates: First Lady of Little Rock” documents the life of a complex, unconventional and largely forgotten heroine of the Civil Rights Movement, who led the charge to desegregate all-white Central High School in Little Rock, Ark., in 1957. Refreshments provided.

FREE

Hampton

Feb. 4 | Black History in your Neighborhood | Phoebus Library

Casemate Museum Historian, Robert Kelly, will speak about the museum’s newest exhibit, “Contraband: Fort Monroe becomes Freedom’s Fortress”. He will share primary source documents to highlight the path to emancipation and the abolition of slavery in the United States.

FREE

Feb. 18 | Black History Month Celebration | Virginia Air & Space Museum

Come celebrate black pioneers in Aviation, Space and Science. Discover their contributions to the world we live in.

FREE with museum admission

Newport News

Every Saturday in February | Following the Drinking Gourd Planetarium Show | The Virginia Living Museum

The story is a poignant and inspiring tale of one African-American family’s desperate flight to freedom and how they used constellations to guide the way. The program is based on a children’s book, “Follow the Drinking Gourd,” written and illustrated by Jeanette Winter.

FREE

Feb. 4 | A Change Is Gonna Come: A Celebration of the Civil Rights Movement | Brittingham-Midtown Community Center

This community celebration will commemorate the victories and sacrifices of the Civil Rights Movement through songs, dance, poetry, storytelling and drama.

FREE

Feb. 11 | “Children of Blue Waters” | The Mariner’s Museum & Park

Children of Blue Waters is a multimedia performance-art piece featuring Master Storyteller Mendel Denise Service. It focuses on Caribbean people in the United States and their roles in the African-American Diaspora.

FREE with museum admission

Feb. 21 – 23 | Black History Month Family Movie Series | Grissom Library

A showing of 14 films dealing with the Black American experience. Covering issues of injustice, family, identity and culture from the 1930s to today, classic and recent movies celebrate the richness of Black History.

FREE

Feb. 25 | “Anansi” and Other African Folktales | The Mariner’s Museum

Throughout the ages, Africans have used storytelling to teach life lessons, entertain, and explain the workings of the world. In this entertaining and educational program, the audience will listen to some of these stories and learn how African storytellers incorporated music to tell their tales.

FREE

Norfolk

Feb. 2 – 19 | African-American Inventors Series | Slover Library

During Black History month join Slover for a four week series on different African-American Inventors. Learn and re-create a crafty version of their inventions. Check the event post for dates and times.

FREE

Feb. 4 | Deep River: The Marian Anderson Journey | Chrysler Museum of Art

The Chrysler Museum of Art and the Virginia Opera celebrate Black History Month with a performance about Marian Anderson’s rise to fame as one of the world’s greatest concert artists.

FREE

Feb. 4 | African-American History Month Opening Celebration | Slover Library

Norfolk Mayor Kenny Alexander will be the keynote speaker. Enjoy entertainment, refreshments and a tribute to the winners of the Young African American Leaders of Tomorrow award.

FREE

Feb. 4 | Book Talk: Author Sule Alexander | Norfolk Library – Blyden Branch

Alexander features local classical composers and educators such as Michael Raphael, Geraldine Boone, and others in his presentation.

FREE

Feb. 5 | 3rd annual African-American Trailblazers Honors Program | Slover Library

NPL honors these distinguished African-American trailblazers: David Gilbert Jacox, Barbara Johnson Alexander and Dr. E. Curtis Alexander, Dr. Cassandra Newby- Alexander, Aline Black, Becky Livas, and Celestine Diggs Porter and Willie Mae Watson.

FREE

Feb. 9 | Celebrate African American Artists | Norfolk Library – Barron Branch

Come learn about African American artists Romare Bearden and Alma Thomas and let them inspire you to create your own works of art.

FREE

Feb. 10 – 12 | The Glory of Gospel by the Hurrah Players | The Salvation Army Ray and Joan Kroc Corps Community Center

Celebrating the uniquely enthralling sound born from the triumphs and tragedies of the African-American experience, The Glory of Gospel uses song, dance, and narrative to take you on a fantastic musical journey of divine joy.

Click here for ticket information

Feb. 15 | “George Washington Carver and Friends” | Norfolk Library – Park Place Branch

George Washington Carver leads you on a fast paced and hilarious introduction to some of the most influential African-Americans of the last 150 years. Presented by Bright Star Touring Theatre Company.

FREE

Feb. 16 | 3rd annual African-American Artists Exhibit | Slover Library

View paintings, sculptures, and photography by some of Hampton Roads’ finest artists.

FREE

Feb. 16 | Learn and Create: African Tribal Masks | Norfolk Library – Van Wyck Branch

Learn how this art form is used by different African tribes, hear a story and make your own mask.

FREE

Feb. 18 | Ubuntu Dance Collective | Norfolk Library – Blyden Branch

Choreographer Sunshine Allison leads a fusion of fusion ancient and contemporary African, Caribbean, and urban dance.

FREE

Feb. 18 | The Lemon Project: A Study of Slavery and Jim Crow at The College of William and Mary | Norfolk Library – Pretlow Branch

While William & Mary’s role in the nation’s founding has been widely studied, it has only been recently that scholars have begun asking questions of the College’s role in perpetuating slavery and racial discrimination. This presentation will take a closer look at the institution’s history as slaveholder, supporter of Jim Crow, and the establishment of the Lemon Project: A Journey of Reconciliation.

FREE

Feb. 18 | “George Washington Carver and Friends” | Norfolk Library – Lafayette Branch

George Washington Carver leads you on a fast paced and hilarious introduction to some of the most influential African-Americans of the last 150 years. Presented by Bright Star Touring Theatre Company.

FREE

Feb. 25 | 25th Annual African-American History Month Quiz Bowl | Slover Library

Teams compete in a Jeopardy-style match to demonstrate their knowledge of African-American history.

FREE

Feb. 25 | 1st Annual “My Laughter Got Soul” Comedian Awards | Slover Library

Local African-American comedians will receive the “Community Comedian Award.” Produced by comedian Tonya M. Shell.

FREE

Feb. 26 | Atumpan Creative Thunder Dance Theater | Nauticus

In celebration of Black History Month. Atumpan Creative Thunder Dance Theater will present “Turtle Tales” from the Nigerian folklore tradition. Interactive presentation will include a storyteller, dance troupe and live West African percussion.

FREE with admission

Portsmouth

Feb. 4 | Talking Drums and Dancing Feet | Children’s Museum of Virginia

Dance, sing, and drum along with Atumpan’s Creative Thunder Dance Theater! Meet singing turtles, talking snakes, and a host of other imaginative animals as A.C.T. Dance Theater brings folktales to life with their story adventure ballet.

Free with museum admission

Feb. 11 | Jump into Jonkannu | Children’s Museum of Virginia

Sing and dance along with the Newe Bern Jonkannu Band from North Carolina as they use African inspired regalia and percussion to the pageantry of a Colonial era African-American parade style celebration.

FREE with museum admission

Feb. 13 | Black History Month Trivia for Kids | Portsmouth Public Library – Cradock Branch

Drop in and try a Black History Month trivia sheet to earn a small prize.

FREE

Feb. 15 | Black History Month Panel | Churchland Library

Celebrate “Black History Month” and hear from different panel speakers discussing black history, genealogy, the “Underground Railroad”, etc. View artifacts and discover books celebrating black history. Light refreshments will be served.

FREE

Feb. 18 | STEMulating Minds with Little Bits Workshop | Children’s Museum of Virginia

Let Little Bits be a spark of imagination for your young inventor while they learn a little about influential black scientists and inventors.

FREE with museum admission

Feb. 25 | Bright Star Theatre Presents: Black History Hall of Fame | Children’s Museum of Virginia

In just 45-minutes your young audience will be introduced to over a dozen groundbreakers and hall-of-famers who have largely contributed to shaping our nation’s past, present and future.

FREE with museum admission

Suffolk

Feb. 4 | Mixed Media Story Quilts Inspired by Faith Ringgold | Suffolk Art Center

In honor of Black History Month, the students will look at story quilts made by Faith Ringgold as inspirations as they create a mixed media story quilt of their own.

$20 for Suffolk Art League members, $30 for non-members

Feb. 7 | Celebrate Black History | Suffolk Art Gallery

Experience African American history chronicled through art and song. The evening will include performances from the Norfolk State University Jazz Ensemble and spoken word artists. Pieces from the Suffolk Art Gallery’s permanent collection of African Art will be on display.

FREE

Feb. 18 | “Freedom Song” by Childrens Theatre of Hampton Roads | Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts

Join Harriet Tubman on a journey through Africa-American history: the immense challenges, vital contributions, and unwavering courage. “Freedom Song” takes a young present-day student, Anne, on a journey through time with her guide, the incomparable Harriet Tubman.

$5.00 children, $7.50 adults

Virginia Beach

Feb. 11 | Black History Month Puppet Show | Bayside Special Services Library

Learn more about black history from our favorite puppet friends, listen to stories, and make crafts.

FREE

Feb. 12 | African-American Film Series: More than a Month | MEO Central Library

Filmmaker Shukree Hassan Tilghman sets off on a cross-country campaign to end Black History Month. His thoughtful, humorous journey explores the complexity and contradictions of relegating an entire group’s history to one month in a so-called ‘post-racial’ America.

FREE

Feb. 19 | African-American Film Series: Freedom Summer | MEO Central Library

Over 10 memorable weeks in 1964 known as Freedom Summer, more than 700 student volunteers from around the country joined organizers and local African Americans in a historic effort to shatter the foundations of white supremacy in what was one of the nation’s most viciously racist, segregated states.

FREE

Feb. 25 | African-American History Month Celebration | Windsor Woods Branch Library

Come celebrate African American History Month with crafts, music, and other fun activities.

FREE

Feb. 26 | “Freedom Song” by Childrens Theatre of Hampton Roads | Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts

Join Harriet Tubman on a journey through Africa-American history: the immense challenges, vital contributions, and unwavering courage. “Freedom Song” takes a young present-day student, Anne, on a journey through time with her guide, the incomparable Harriet Tubman.

$5.00

Feb. 26 | African-American Film Series: The Road to Brown | MEO Central Library

The Road to Brown tells the story of the Brown v. Board of Education ruling as the culmination of a brilliant legal assault on segregation that launched the Civil Rights movement.

FREE

Feb. 28 | Homeschool Discovery Days | Kempsville Area Library

Homeschool Discovery Days: Sharing Good Books for Black History Month. Read a book that is relevant to Black History Month and talk about it at this month’s program. Art activity to follow. Registration is required.

Click here to register



Williamsburg

Feb. 1 -28 | Black History Month | Colonial Williamsburg

More than half of 18th-century Williamsburg residents were African American. Almost all were enslaved. Our February observances remind us that the one measure of our progress as a nation is how far we’ve come in making the rights and freedoms hailed by the founders available to all Americans. Click on the event’s link to see a full schedule of programming and events.

FREE