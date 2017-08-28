Events & Services Canceled Due to Tropical Storm-Like Conditions

A potential tropical cyclone could bring storm like conditions to Hampton Roads and NE North Carolina now through Wednesday. Most of the Outer Banks is under a Tropical Storm Warning.

With these storms, many cancellations for events are happening throughout the area. Check out WAVY Weather for all the information you need.

Know of anything that should be added to this list? Send us an email: info@hrscene.com.

North Carolina

Dare County Schools are closed Tuesday.

Hyde County offices are closed Tuesday. Convenience sites will be open on Ocracoke Island and the mainland.

Due to impending weather, the following activities at the Dare County Center in Manteo have been canceled for Tuesday, August 29. The Dare County Transportation System will not be operating on Tuesday, August 29.

Campgrounds at the Cape Hatteras National Seashore — including Oregon Inlet, Cape Point, Frisco and Ocracoke campgrounds — close Monday at 5 p.m. The campgrounds will reopen after park staff is able to conduct post-storm safety assessments. Beach access ramps remain open to off-road vehicles and pedestrians, but some beach routes may become impassable during both high and low tide conditions. Find daily beach access ramp status updates here.

Norfolk

A community meeting for Calvert Square residents has been rescheduled from Tuesday night to Saturday, Sept. 9, at 10 a.m. The meeting will take place at Calvert Square Family Investment Center.

Virginia Beach

The LoCash performance that was scheduled to take place Tuesday, August 31 at the Oceanfront’s 31st Street Neptune Park has been postponed. A new performance date will be announced this week. LoCash is the last performance of the 2017 Hilton Concert Series. Please visit www.whisperconcerts.com for the most up to date information.

Waste Management Division has suspended bulky item collections that had been scheduled for tomorrow (Tuesday, Aug. 29).

Portsmouth

The Middle Street Parking Garage and County Street Garage are open for residents looking to relocate their vehicles during the weather. Beginning at 5 p.m. Monday, residents may park their vehicles in the Middle Street Garage in a space that is not marked as ‘reserved’, on the second floor or higher and on the second floor only of the County Street Garage, at no charge. All vehicles should be moved by 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

Surry County

The Jamestown-Scotland Ferry may have service interruptions beginning Tuesday afternoon due to potentially high tides. The crew may need to suspend service for an indefinite time if the ferry boats are unable to dock.

We’ll keep updating this page if we hear about more cancellations.