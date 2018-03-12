Fashion Retailer H&M Opening Store At Norfolk Premium Outlets

Norfolk Premium Outlets is adding another retailer to its ever-growing roster.

Fashion retailer H&M is opening a new location at the outlet mall on Thursday, March 15.

Along with collections for men, women and teens, the new store will have the H&M Kids Collection for newborns to 14 year olds.

H&M says it hired 20 new workers for the store.

To celebrate the opening, H&M says the first 200 people through the door will be offered an “H&M Access to Fashion Pass,” which is valued from $10 to $300.

The store is scheduled to officially open at noon on March 15.