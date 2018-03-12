Fashion Retailer H&M Opening Store At Norfolk Premium Outlets

Posted on March 12, 2018 by

Norfolk Premium Outlets is adding another retailer to its ever-growing roster.

Fashion retailer H&M is opening a new location at the outlet mall on Thursday, March 15.

Along with collections for men, women and teens, the new store will have the H&M Kids Collection for newborns to 14 year olds.

H&M says it hired 20 new workers for the store.

To celebrate the opening, H&M says the first 200 people through the door will be offered an “H&M Access to Fashion Pass,” which is valued from $10 to $300.

The store is scheduled to officially open at noon on March 15.

MIAMI BEACH, FL – JANUARY 09: A sign is seen on a H&M clothing store on January 9, 2018 in Miami Beach, Florida. H&M apologized on Monday after the Swedish clothing retailer’s website in Britain showed a black child model wearing a hooded sweatshirt that said “coolest monkey in the jungle.” (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Related posts


Photos: Norfolk Premium Outlets Grand Opening

Groundbreaking Set for Norfolk Premium Outlets

Leave a Reply



LATEST FROM hrScene

Fashion Retailer H&M Opening Store At Norfolk Premium Outlets

Norfolk Premium Outlets is adding another retailer to its ever-growing roster. Fashion retailer H&M is opening a new location at […]

Read More >>

Virginia Zoo Welcomes Athena the Baby Zebra

The zoo’s Hartmann Mountain Zebra Abby gave birth to their latest member on Monday.

Read More >>

Your Treasures of the Earth, NPS Jazz, Shamrockin’ in Ghent, Hampton Roads Weekend

Get a kickstart on your St. Patrick’s Day luck with this weekend’s events in Hampton Roads!

Read More >>

Hampton Restaurant Week 2018

Experience your favorite dining spots like never before during Hampton Restaurant Week!

Read More >>