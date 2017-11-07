FOX NFL Sunday Will Broadcast Live from Naval Station Norfolk

FOX Sports announced it will pay tribute to the men and women on Veteran’s Day with a variety of programs broadcasting from Naval Station Norfolk.

On Saturday, Nov. 11, FOX Sports and FOX NFL Insider Jay Glazer will host a viewing party at Naval Station Norfolk for the FS1 “UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs. Pettis.” On Sunday, FOX Sports broadcasts FOX NFL Kickoff and the Emmy Award-winning FOX NFL Sunday from Pier 10 on the Naval Station Norfolk with more than 400 base personnel expected in the live audience.

FOX “NFL Kickoff” will start at 11 a.m. and will be hosted by Charissa Thompson with former NFL quarterback and Newport News native Michael Vick. Fourteen-time NFL Pro Bowler Tony Gonzalez will preview the day’s NFL games in front of bleachers filled with several hundred active sailors, retired veterans and other shore-based staff.

At noon, FOX “NFL Sunday” takes over the stage with co-hosts Terry Bradshaw and Curt Menefee, analysts Howie Long, Jimmy Johnson and Michael Strahan and premier NFL insider Jay Glazer all on site. Both shows will feature segments with FOX talent being shown around the naval base as only the Navy can. In addition, the U.S. Fleet Forces Band will be on site providing the morning’s musical soundtrack.

“FOX Sports has a long history honoring the armed services by broadcasting shows live from military locations around the world including from the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman on patrol in the Mediterranean Sea in 2000, a U.S. military installation in Afghanistan in 2009, and from Pearl Harbor in 2015,” said FOX Sports President and Executive Producer, Eric Shanks in a press release. “To commemorate this Veterans Day, we’re excited to take FOX NFL Kickoff and FOX NFL Sunday to the Naval Station Norfolk to support the servicemen and women who make it possible for us to live in freedom and security.”

FOX Sports’ Veterans Day lineup begins on Thursday with active and reserve military personnel visiting the FOX Sports’ Charlotte studios to view “NASCAR Race Hub.” On Friday, FS1’s studio shows including “First Things First” in New York, as well as “Skip and Shannon: Undisputed and The Herd with Colin Cowherd” in Los Angeles will welcome more military personnel.

On Veterans Day, FOX Sports’ Los Angeles studios invited military in for the “College Football Pregame” show, where FOX College Football host and Air Force veteran Mike Hill will work during halftimes and breaks during games.

The Emmy Award-winning FOX “NFL Sunday” is America’s most-watched NFL Pregame Show since 1994, and is currently in its 24th season.

FOX Sports Supports, the charitable arm of FOX Sports, will be dedicating its support to Snowball Express, committed to serving the children and families of our fallen heroes since 9/11. Their annual event out of Dallas is designed to honor the sacrifices of their parents and spouses while building new and happy memories for these Gold Star families for years to come. Features will be aired throughout the weekend honoring this organization and its mission.