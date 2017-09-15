German Cruise Ship to Dock in Norfolk Sunday

One of the biggest cruise ships to ever dock in Hampton Roads is scheduled to arrive in Downtown Norfolk this weekend.

The 968-foot-long German ship Mein Schiff 6 will pull up to the Decker Half Moone Center Sunday morning.

More than 2,500 passengers will spend the day and spend their money before departing that evening.

This visit marks the beginning of a new partnership with the German cruise line TUI Cruises.

Mein Schiff 6 has two more visits to Norfolk planned in October.

