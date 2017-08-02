Granby High School Senior Gets Perfect Score On ACT

A Granby High School student will begin the new school year with a big accomplishment under his belt.

Schaefer LaBrie, a senior at Granby, earned the highest possible ACT composite score of 36 on the exam.

“On average, less than one-tenth of one percent of students who take the ACT earn a top score,” Norfolk Public Schools said in a news release. “In the U.S. high school graduating class of 2016, only 2,235 out of nearly 2.1 million graduates who took the ACT earned a composite score of 36.”

The ACT tests students in English, math, reading and science. Each test is scored on a scale of 1–36, and the student’s composite score is the average of the four test scores.

This is the latest in LaBrie’s list of accomplishments. Schaefer keeps busy, with a long list of extracurricular activities. He is a Varsity Football player at Granby and plays Varsity Lacrosse at Maury High School. He is also a lead delegate for Model United Nations, a student council representative and is on the Scholastic Bowl team.

He didn’t take any ACT preparatory courses, but says all of the advanced placement classes and standardized tests at Granby prepared him for it.

“He wasn’t expecting it and as parents we were so excited for him and we know he feels like it’s not a matter of deserving something, but rather working towards something and achieving it,” said his mother, Jessica LaBrie.

She says Schaefer is very humble, so the attention he is getting makes him uncomfortable.

“Your achievement on the ACT is significant and rare,” ACT Chief Executive Officer Marten Roorda wrote in a letter to LaBrie. “While test scores are just one of multiple criteria that most colleges consider when making admission decisions, your exceptional ACT composite score should prove helpful as you pursue your education and career goals.”

ACT test scores are accepted by all major U.S. colleges. By scoring a 36 on the exam, LaBrie and students like him have shown colleges that they are ready to face the challenges that college can bring.

Schaefer has already heard from two colleges at the top of his list with scholarship offers.

For more information on the ACT, visit Act.org.