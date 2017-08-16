Hampton Roads Solar Eclipse Viewing Parties

On Monday, August 21, for the first time in 26 years, people in the United States will get to witness a total eclipse of the sun. The Moon will cross in front of the sun and for a few minutes will cast a shadow on Earth.

There will be viewing parties for this historic event all over Hampton Roads. Many of them include special viewing glasses, while supplies last.

Know of an eclipse event we missed? We want to know about it! Send us an email: info@hrscene.com or submit your events to our calendar by clicking here.

Chesapeake

2 – 4 p.m. | Indian River Library

Join us for the solar event of a lifetime! Watch as the moon covers most of the sun’s surface in this partial solar eclipse. We’ll have lots of solar information and activities.

FREE

Hampton

12:30 p.m. | Fort Monroe National Monument

Free eclipse glasses will be available to safely watch the partial solar eclipse. Bring a chair or spread a blanket on the beach to watch the eclipse from the sand.

FREE

1:30 – 3:30 p.m. | Hampton Main Library

Come and join us to witness the spectacular solar eclipse (Live Stream). Free eclipse glasses (while supplies last). We will have a craft and story for the children. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

FREE

1 – 4 p.m. | Virginia Air & Space Center

Activities include the opportunity to see the sun through our Sun Telescope, venture through the Solarium, design UV beads that change in sunlight, create “Sun paper,” learn all about radiation, and more!

Included with admission

Isle of Wight

12 – 2:30 p.m. | Carrollton Library

Come watch the solar eclipse with us! We’ll only get to see a partial eclipse from our location but we’ll be live streaming NASA’s coverage of the total eclipse on its path across the U.S. We’ll also have free snow cones to share with patrons who visit the day of the eclipse. Eclipse glasses will be available as supplies last.

FREE

1:30 – 2:30 p.m. | Claremont Library

Join us for the eclipse. While waiting you’re invited to have a snack and enjoy a quick craft.

FREE

Newport News

10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. | Virginia Living Museum

Join us in the planetarium for “Eclipse 2017” a timely planetarium show that will give you all the information you need to know about how, when and where to view this astronomical spectacle safely.

FREE for members | $4 for non-members

12 – 4 p.m. | Main Street Library

Main Street Library invites you to come view NASA’s Mega Cast, Live Streaming of the 2017 Solar Eclipse. This will be the first solar eclipse visible in the continental United States in 38 years.

FREE

1 – 3 p.m. | Grissom Library

Join us to watch the solar eclipse. Eclipse glasses will be available upon request. All ages are welcome. A craft will also be provided in the youth services area.

FREE

1 – 4 p.m. | Pearl Bailey Library

Join us for a STEM craft where we’ll build a viewer to watch the Solar Eclipse safely. Don’t want to stay outside? We’ll be streaming the live view of the complete eclipse from NASA’s website.

FREE

Norfolk

1 – 3:30 p.m. | Slover Library

Come to Slover and witness the astronomical event of the decade. Viewing glasses provided at no charge.

FREE

1 – 4 p.m. | Pretlow Planetarium at ODU

Stop by Kaufman Mall to get a spectacular view of the eclipse through the Pretlow Planetarium’s telescopes. We’ll be giving away free eclipse glasses to the first 300 people.

FREE

2:30 – 3:30 p.m. | Nauticus

Nauticus will have special eclipse-related programming and free viewing glasses while supplies last.

Included with admission

North Carolina

11:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. | N.C. Aquarium on Roanoke Island

Eclipse themed fun and games along with programs led by the NCARI Education team, including construction of pinhole eclipse projectors. The aquarium will have a limited amount of viewing glasses available on a first-come first-served basis, and will also provide materials and instruction for creating pinhole projectors.

FREE

Suffolk

1 – 4 p.m. | Chuckatuck Library

Watch the eclipse with special viewing glasses, enjoy science experiments, lawn games, and fun for all! At our location in Virginia, the sun will be a little over 86% covered by the moon at maximum eclipse.

FREE

Virginia Beach

1 – 4 p.m. | MEO Central Library

Celebrate the solar eclipse with stories, crafts and science stations. Pick up a pair of free solar eclipse viewing glasses while supplies last and join a special guest from the Back Bay Astronomers outside, weather permitting.

FREE

1 – 3 p.m. | Princess Anne Library

Celebrate the solar eclipse with stories, crafts and science stations. Make a sun print, pinhole camera and some solar eclipse art.

FREE

1:30 – 4 p.m. | Sentara Nursing & Rehab Windermere

Experience an Astrophotography Show and Have Fun at Solar Stations.

FREE

Williamsburg

1 – 3 p.m. | James City County Library

Solar glasses will be provided to the first 50 kids, and you’ll be able to create a fun craft as well. Kids, bring your grownups along, as adult supervision is required for safety.

FREE

2 – 3 p.m. | Tabb Library

We’ll have crafts, science activities, and a live video stream. A limited supply of special eclipse glasses will be available to party participants.

FREE