Hampton Dog Receives Animal Hero Award

A dog from Hampton has been honored for being a hero. “Lothair”, a white sheltie who was born deaf, was presented with the Virginia Veterinary Medical Association’s Animal Hero award.

Lothair has been trained by the American Sign Language to understand 22 different ASL signs. Lothair and his human mom, Melanie, are members of Therapy Dogs International and the American Red Cross, Langely Air Force Base Chapter.

Lothair frequently visits hospitals, libraries, nursing homes, rehabilitation facilities and substance abuse programs.

In 2015, Lothair received the Therapy Dog International highest award and won the Gold pin for 500 documents visits to various facilities.

(Photo courtesy of the VVMA)

