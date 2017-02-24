Hampton History Museum Exhibit Looks at Slavery Resistance

A very powerful and inspirational exhibit is opening at the Hampton History Museum. The groundbreaking ““Give Me Liberty: Fugitive Slaves and the Long Revolution Against Slavery” explores the lives of over 30 fugitive slaves from Hampton.

Their stories include the journeys they made to freedom or the one’s who took up arms against their enslavers during periods of war. This exhibit shines an light on their experiences in the context of slave resistance between the Revolutionary War and the Civil War.

Items from those periods and the 1775 Battle of Hampton will be on display. Also several interactive elements will be involved, including an example of drums used during slave resistance, a spy decoder and knot tying is explored since joining with the British could lead to a new life as a sailor for former slaves.

"Give Me Liberty: Fugitive Slaves and the Long Revolution Against Slavery" continues through February 25, 2018.