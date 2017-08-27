Hampton Roads Stylists Group Sends Kids Back-To-School in Style

As kids get ready to head back-to-school, some in Hampton got the chance to get ready in style.

The Hampton Roads Professional Beauty and Barber Technicians hosted their 9th annual back-to-school event. The event included free haircuts and a school supplies drive. The group says they want kids to feel good heading back-to-school.

“We want to send them with an awareness of self confidence and feeling great about themselves. So they look good and feel good because most schools feel down and we want them to feel supercharged just ready for school,” says one technician.

The group hopes to host similar events in multiple locations around Hampton Roads.