Help The Virginia Zoo Name An Adorable Newborn Baby Bongo

The Virginia Zoo has welcomed an adorable baby bongo to its family!

Zoo keepers say Betty gave birth a 50-pound male calf on Friday, March 23. He joins his parents, two adult female bongos and Joy, a female bongo born at the zoo on Christmas Day in 2017.

The bongos can be seen now at the zoo in their exhibit in the Africa – Okavango Delta section.

The zoo is now asking for help in choosing a name for the new baby bongo. Zoo keepers have picked four possible names: Blarney, Bugs, Buster and Baxter.

If you would like to vote, head over to this link. Voting ends Tuesday, March 27, at 3 p.m.