Hidden Figures: From Langley to the Big Screen

Posted on February 26, 2017 by

The movie Hidden Figures was up for Best Picture during the Academy Awards. Did you know the movie has roots right here in Hampton Roads?

The movie Hidden Figures tells the story of a team of African-American women who served a vital role in NASA during the early years of the U-S space program.

Over at the Hampton History Museum you can learn more about their story in their exhibit “When the Computer Wore a Skirt.”

This exhibit features those pioneers: Dorothy Vaughn, Katherine Johnson, and Hampton native-Mary Jackson– and how they helped intergrate NASA’s Langley Research Center in Hampton.

