Hurricane Harvey Rescue Puppy Gets a Second Chance

A 10-week-old puppy named Muna received a lifesaving surgery in Virginia Beach on Tuesday after being rescued from the floodwaters of Hurricane Harvey.

Dr. Anemone Andronescu with the BluePearl Veterinary Partners Hospital helped operate on Muna to correct a vascular ring anomaly, which was restricting her ability to ingest food.

“It’s a big surgery for a little dog,” said Andronescu in a press release,“But young dogs tend to recover more quickly.”

Muna remained hospitalized after her surgery, so that she could be monitored. She will be watched closely over the next few weeks to assess her recovery, but overall, her prognosis is good.

“She’s the spunkiest little thing and she’s got a tremendous will to live,” said Michelle Westervelt, Muna’s foster mom and a founder of the rescue group Partners Among Cats and Canines, in a press release, “We just knew we couldn’t give up on her.”

Rescuers spotted the six-pound puppy tied to the front porch of a Houston home during Hurricane Harvey. They convinced the owners to turn her over and brought her to safety in Virginia Beach. At the time, Muna couldn’t eat without vomiting and needed the surgery to live.

The rescue group is raising money to help offset the cost of the surgery. Those interested in contributing are encouraged to click here.

She is expected to be discharged from the animal hospital on Oct. 25. Once Muna has recovered, the rescue group will begin accepting applications from those who are interested in adopting her.