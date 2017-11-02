License Plate Contest Focuses on Distraction-Free Driving

The Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is holding a contest for Virginia students to design a new license plate — and you don’t even have to be old enough to drive to enter.

The contest is open to ALL Virginia high school students in grades 9-12, whether you go to public, private, parochial or home school.

The theme is “Take Action Against Distraction.” The contest aims to raise awareness about the dangers of distracted driving. In 2016 alone, 13 Virginians were killed and more than 800 injured in crashes involving a distracted teen driver.

“We are excited about this contest and look forward to seeing the creative designs we receive from students,” said DMV Commissioner Richard Holcomb, in a news release. “But more importantly, we’re excited the contest will get high school students throughout Virginia talking about this issue. It’s about raising awareness of distracted driving, discouraging distracted driving, and most importantly, it’s about saving lives.”

All you need to do to enter the contest is design a license plate depicting distraction-free driving, then submit your design AT THIS LINK now through December 15.

A panel of judges will narrow down the entries to the top eight finalists, then the public will get the final vote, with the grand prize winner announced in April. The winner will receive $1,000, bragging rights, and their design will be put on an actual license plate that Virginians can purchase for their vehicles beginning next summer.

CONTEST TIMELINE

Entry Period Opens: November 1, 2017

Entry Period Closes: December 15, 2017

District Winners Announced: February 20, 2018

Public Online Voting for Finalists: February 20 – March 20, 2018

Winner Announced: April 2018