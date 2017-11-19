‘Mayflower Marathon’ collects record-breaking 667,000 meals

Posted on November 19, 2017 by

The 21st Annual Mayflower Marathon Food Drive collected 667,000 meals for those in need this year across Hampton Roads.

The around-the-clock food drive hosted by FM 99 and 106.9 The Fox started at 5:30 Friday morning and continued until Sunday afternoon.

Last year, the event collected 652,000 meals for those in need. They beat that number this year, with 15,000 more meals.

Patrons dropped off their food and monetary donations at the Coliseum Marketplace in Hampton, Pembroke Mall in Virginia Beach, First Team Subaru in Suffolk and a new, fourth location, Farm Fresh in Williamsburg.

All of the donations collected in Virginia Beach and Suffolk are going to the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore. The donations made at the Hampton and Williamsburg locations will benefit the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank.

The Hampton Roads Show was on location Friday at the Coliseum Marketplace to help kickoff the weekend-long event.

Several businesses across Hampton Roads donated large amounts of food including 50 turkeys from Kalfus and Nachman, 100 cases of turkey from Butterball, 40,000 pounds of food from Smithfield Foods and Farm Fresh Super Markets who had a goal of collecting 10,000 bags from their stores.

