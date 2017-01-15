MLK Day Closings and Events in Hampton Roads

Even with the time off from the recent winter storm, many of our local governments are packing up for a few days off for the holiday weekend.

Closing information and trash pick up changes are listed below.

If you’re looking for things to do this weekend, visit our events calendar!

Chesapeake

Monday, Jan. 16 – Chesapeake City government offices, courts, public libraries and community centers will follow modified schedules in observance of the Lee-Jackson Day and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. holidays.

Community Centers will be open from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, for the after-school program. The City Visitors Center will be open normal hours all days.

All other facilities will be closed Friday, Jan. 13, and Saturday, Jan. 16.

Hampton

City schools and most city offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 16, for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. And, there will be no regular trash pickup on Monday.

Circuit and district court, along with state offices, will also be closed Friday, Jan. 13, for Lee-Jackson Day.

Visit the complete closing list.

Newport News

All Newport News city offices will be closed Monday, January 16th, in observance of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. This includes City Hall, city offices at City Center At Oyster Point, Newport News Waterworks’ customer service office, the Public Works Operations Center, the Citizen’s Drop-Off Center and Compost Facility (landfill), and both locations of the Treasurer’s Office and Commissioner of the Revenue’s Office (City Hall and Denbigh).

All Newport News Public Libraries will be closed on Monday, January 16th.

All garbage, recycling and bulk waste collections for the week will be delayed one day, i.e., Monday’s collections will take place on Tuesday, Tuesday’s on Wednesday, Wednesday’s on Thursday, and Thursday’s on Friday.

Norfolk

City Offices will be closed on Monday, January 16 in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. Additionally, all state offices will be off on Friday, January 13 in observance of the Lee-Jackson holiday.

City Offices including courts, libraries & rec centers: Closed

The Commissioner of the Revenue, Treasurer & all courts: Closed

All libraries including Slover Library: Closed



Requests for bulk waste collection on Tuesday, January 17, 2017 must be made before 3 p.m. on Friday, January 13.

There will be no refuse or recycling collection on Martin Luther King Day. The Division of Waste Management’s administrative offices and E-waste & Household Hazardous Waste collection facility will be closed and will reopen on Tuesday, January 17.

Portsmouth

The offices of the City of Portsmouth will be closed on Friday, January 13th in observance of Lee-Jackson Day and on Monday, January 16th, in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

Trash Collection: All Friday trash and recycling routes will be collected on Friday, January 13th. There will be no trash and bulk collections on Monday, January 16th. All Monday routes will be collected on Wednesday, January 18th.

Portsmouth Public Library: All library locations will be closed on Friday, January 13th and on Monday, January16th. All

library locations will be open on Saturday, January 14th.

Portsmouth Museums: The Children’s Museum of Virginia will be open on Lee-Jackson Day and on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. All other museums will be closed.

Recreation Centers and Recreation Programs: All recreation centers of the Department of Parks, Recreation and Leisure Services will be closed on Lee-Jackson Day and will remain closed through the end of the day on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

Suffolk

In observance of the Lee-Jackson and Martin Luther King, Jr. holidays, Suffolk City offices will be closed on Friday, January 13th and Monday, January 16th and will reopen for normal operations on Tuesday, January 17th at 8:30 a.m. The City observes all State-designated holidays.

There will be no change to the trash or TFC Recycling collection schedule.

Virginia Beach

City Offices: Closed

Courts: Closed

Trash Collection: No normal trash pick up on Monday, so everything should be normal.

Public Libraries: Closed

Community Centers: Closed

Williamsburg

City Offices: Closed

Courts: Closed

Public Libraries: Closed

Community Centers: Closed

MLK Day Events

Chesapeake

10 a.m. | 17th Annual Chesapeake Martin Luther King Leadership Breakfast | Marriott Chesapeake

Over the last sixteen years the Chesapeake MLK Breakfast has brought people together from all walks of life to celebrate the legacy of Dr. King. We do so by honoring leaders who are making a difference in the community.

General admission – $25

Portsmouth

8 a.m. | Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Annual “I Have a Dream” Breakfast | The Edmonds Center

Church and Community in Action annual MLK “I Have A Dream” Breakfast will be honoring four contributors in the progress of the New Portsmouth.

Donation: $40



Virginia Beach

9 a.m. | “I Have A Dream For My Family” Day of Service | Virginia Wesleyan College

Volunteers will be packing food bags for area school children, packaging socks collected by the church to donate, making Thank You cards for police officers and firefighters that serve Western Bayside, hear stories about Dr. King, and opportunities to articulate dreams family members have for themselves.

FREE

7 p.m. | Celebrating A King: PNBC’s Martin Luther King, Jr. Empowerment Service | Hilton Virginia Beach Oceanfront

The mid-winter meeting of The Progressive National Baptist Convention, Inc. (PNBC) will be celebrating Dr. King.

FREE