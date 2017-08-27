Naro Video Reaches Fundraising Goal in First Day

A staple of Norfolk, and one of the largest video collections on the East Coast, has reached their fundraising goal on Kickstarter after only one day!

Naro Expanded Video Archival Library has launched the digital campaign on Monday. The goal was for $25,000, as of Tuesday morning the amount was over $26,000.

The store — which is on Colley Avenue in the Ghent area — has been open for more than 20 years and became a nonprofit last year.  Each movie, including today’s new releases, has a distinct spot. Some sections have more space than others.

According to its website, there are more than 42,000 titles in the store’s library. This includes newer titles as well as older films dating back several decades.

You can still donate by clicking here.

LATEST FROM hrScene

Labor Day 2017 Hampton Roads Closings

Get the full list of closings and city services that will not be offered during the Labor Day holiday.

Read More >>

Hampton Roads’ Cold War Past

Parts of Hampton Roads were essential to the protection of people during the Cold War. WAVY’s Tom Schaad takes a look at some of those relics.

Read More >>

Mark Wahlberg Visits Naval Station Norfolk

The actor visited Naval Station Norfolk to tour the Navy’s newest aircraft carrier, the USS Gerald R. Ford.

Read More >>

Events & Services Canceled Due to Tropical Storm-Like Conditions

A potential tropical cyclone will possibly bring bad storm conditions to the area. In precaution, numerous organizations have cancelled or postponed upcoming events.

Read More >>