Naro Video Reaches Fundraising Goal in First Day

A staple of Norfolk, and one of the largest video collections on the East Coast, has reached their fundraising goal on Kickstarter after only one day!

Naro Expanded Video Archival Library has launched the digital campaign on Monday. The goal was for $25,000, as of Tuesday morning the amount was over $26,000.

The store — which is on Colley Avenue in the Ghent area — has been open for more than 20 years and became a nonprofit last year. Each movie, including today’s new releases, has a distinct spot. Some sections have more space than others.

According to its website, there are more than 42,000 titles in the store’s library. This includes newer titles as well as older films dating back several decades.

You can still donate by clicking here.