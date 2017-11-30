No Lion, the Virginia Zoo has a New Cub

The Virginia Zoo announced its latest birth of a lion cub. The male cub was born on Oct. 28 to mom Zola and dad Mramba. The cub weighed just three pounds five ounces at birth and has been a pure joy to all his keepers.

Thirteen-year-old Zola gave birth in her indoor den in the Zoo’s Africa – Okavango Delta exhibit. She immediately displayed natural instincts of nursing and grooming the cub. The fuzzy and vocal cub opened his eyes within a few days and bonded with mom.

The lion cub is weighed every few days to ensure that he is growing appropriately. Now, at four weeks old, the cub weighs approximately 10 pounds, which is a healthy size for his age. Routine physical exams will be performed as he grows and he will receive vaccinations to strengthen his immune system before going out on exhibit.

Although Zola and her cub are behind the scenes in their dens, the zoo will be posting photos, videos and periodic updates on Facebook and Instagram. The zoo says a ‘Cub Cam’ will be coming soon.

Veterinary and keeper staff have been keeping a close watch on Zola and the cub to ensure normal development and bonding. When the cub was about one week old, it was apparent Zola’s grooming might have become a little too ambitious, as the cub had developed a wound under his right arm. Dr. Colleen Clabbers, the Zoo’s Veterinarian, treated the area with antibiotics during his first examination and monitored his condition overnight. The wound has been gradually healing.

“This isn’t uncommon for a single cub,” said Clabbers in a press release. “Typically a lioness births two to five cubs and can spread her attention among all of them. In this case, Zola only has one cub to care for, and although she’s doing a great job, her strong maternal instincts have proven to be a little excessive.”

To help provide a healthy distraction, zoo keepers have added enrichment items in Zola’s enclosure while she bonds with her cub off exhibit.