Norfolk Activist Promotes Change through Art & Music

Posted on February 22, 2017 by

A community activist from Norfolk has been recognized by NBC during their #NBCBLK28 campaign. Richard “Testimony” Love is the creative program manager for Teens With A Purpose.

Testimony delivers his message by teaching songs, performing music and spoken word poetry with messages of love and challenges complacency. He cultivates teen’s passion for life, knowledge and purpose, helping them value the power of giving back as he helps shape young leaders who mentor one another.

The 25-year-old trains peer educators, recruits teens and gains community support by conducting educational and motivational workshops to empower the youth. His workshops have focused on combating childhood obesity, sexual behavior, dating violence prevention and HIV/STI prevention.

The #NBCBLK28 campaign honors innovators, trendsetters and pioneers all under the age of 28 in the African-American community.

Related posts


Photos: Behind-the-scene of the Waterside District

Push Comedy Theater Celebrates Women in Comedy

Jordan Bridge Offering E-ZPass Rewards During Annual Food Drive

Tall Ship Fleet Announced For 41st Harborfest



LATEST FROM hrScene

Norfolk Activist Promotes Change through Art & Music

Richard “Testimony” Love’s message has been recognized by NBC’s campaign that honors millennials making a difference in their community.

Read More >>

The Scouting Way: Norfolk Girl’s Inspirational Story

Hope loves selling Girl Scout cookies, but this year she can’t go door-to-door like she usually does.

Read More >>

Tell ‘Today’ why you think Al Roker should visit Hampton Roads

You can help get “Today” show meteorologist Al Roker to come to Hampton Roads.

Read More >>

Photos: World of Pets Expo in Hampton

Everything pet related was on display at the Hampton Roads Convention center during the World of Pets Expo.

Read More >>