Norfolk Activist Promotes Change through Art & Music

A community activist from Norfolk has been recognized by NBC during their #NBCBLK28 campaign. Richard “Testimony” Love is the creative program manager for Teens With A Purpose.

Testimony delivers his message by teaching songs, performing music and spoken word poetry with messages of love and challenges complacency. He cultivates teen’s passion for life, knowledge and purpose, helping them value the power of giving back as he helps shape young leaders who mentor one another.

The 25-year-old trains peer educators, recruits teens and gains community support by conducting educational and motivational workshops to empower the youth. His workshops have focused on combating childhood obesity, sexual behavior, dating violence prevention and HIV/STI prevention.

The #NBCBLK28 campaign honors innovators, trendsetters and pioneers all under the age of 28 in the African-American community.