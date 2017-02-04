Norfolk Public Libraries Kickoff Black History Month Celebration

The Norfolk Public Library started it’s Black History Month celebration recognizing the Young African-American leaders of tomorrow.

The new journal and Norfolk Public Library presented the award. This year’s theme nationwide is “The Crisis in Black Education,” and the Norfolk Public Library will look at this topic on a local level.

Norfolk Mayor Kenny Alexander gave a special keynote speech during the event.

The 3rd annual African American Trailblazers Honors Program will recognize educators who broke barriers and stereotypes.

