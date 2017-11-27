OBX Seafood Restaurant Opens Location At Waterside District

An Outer Banks-based seafood restaurant will be testing the waters of Norfolk’s Waterside District.

Credit:
Stripers Waterside Facebook page

The original location, Stripers Bar & Grille, is a restaurant on the water in Manteo. Stripers Waterside will be the restaurant group’s second location.

“Partnering with the Waterside District team presented a unique opportunity to bring Stripers Waterside to Norfolk, VA. We’re excited to showcase our local recipes to the community, visitors, and anyone with an appetite for fresh seafood and scenic waterfront dining,” said Alfredo Landazuri, General Manager of Stripers Waterside.

The new 7,000 square foot Stripers Waterside will feature more than 30 beers on tap and seafood entrees with homemade ingredients.

According to a Facebook post, the new location is opening at 3pm Monday. More information about the restaurant can be found here.

