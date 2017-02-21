The Scouting Way: Norfolk Girl’s Inspirational Story

It’s Girl Scout Cookie Season, but one local scout isn’t able to sell them door-to-door like she usually does.

Hope, a member of Troop 444 in Norfolk, is battling non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. This year instead of selling cookies, her family bought boxes to donate to other families at the Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters.

According to a Facebook post by the local Girl Scout Council, Hope delivered the cookies and homemade cards Monday, the same day she had her end-of-treatment scans. Her family says those scans came back clear! Such great news that the cancer is no longer spreading, but word of her inspiring story certainly is. The family says it has received donations to purchases hundreds more boxes of cookies for Hope to deliver to fellow cancer families at CHKD. They plan to deliver them next week.