Travis Tritt To Headline 41st Annual Norfolk Harborfest

Posted on January 27, 2017 by
Travis Tritt performs at Charlie Daniels 80th Birthday Volunteer Jam at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov, 30, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

County music star Travis Tritt has been announced as the headliner for this year’s Harborfest.

Tritt is set to perform Saturday, June 10 at Town Point Park.

Festevents says the 41st annual Harborfest will also include the Norfolk Navy 100 homecoming celebration, along with the annual Parade of Sail and fireworks Saturday night.

The Navy 100 celebration will include a fleet of naval ships in the Parade of Sail, a flyover, ships open for public tours and fireworks choreographed to music honoring the centennial.

Harborfest is scheduled to run from Friday, June 9 to Sunday, June 11.

Related posts

fearlove
Album Review: Jake Clemons – Fear & Love
military-child-of-the-year-semifinalists
Local Teens in Running for Military Child of the Year
Sailor Snow Angels Sailors aboard the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower had a little fun during Saturday's snow.
Ike Sailors Make Snow Angels
161113-N-VC599-069 NORFOLK (Nov. 13, 2016) the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Stout (DDG 55) (U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Justin Wolpert/Released)
Navy Families Reunited After USS Stout Homecoming



LATEST FROM hrScene

Travis Tritt To Headline 41st Annual Norfolk Harborfest

County music star Travis Tritt has been announced as the headliner for this year’s Harborfest. Tritt is set to perform Saturday, […]

Read More >>

On Set With The Cast of ‘A Streetcar Named Desire’

The classic Tennessee Williams production, A Streetcar Named Desire, is showing in Norfolk!

Read More >>

Photos: Tour de Cure Kickoff Event

Teams, media sponsors and top fundraisers for the Tour De Cure, were all honored at the event kickoff.

Read More >>

Va. Aquarium Kicks Off Worldwide #CuteAnimalTweetOff

The internet became a little bit of a brighter place after one former hrScene producer called upon zoos and aquariums to share their cutest animals.

Read More >>