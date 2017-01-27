Travis Tritt To Headline 41st Annual Norfolk Harborfest

County music star Travis Tritt has been announced as the headliner for this year’s Harborfest.

Tritt is set to perform Saturday, June 10 at Town Point Park.

Festevents says the 41st annual Harborfest will also include the Norfolk Navy 100 homecoming celebration, along with the annual Parade of Sail and fireworks Saturday night.

The Navy 100 celebration will include a fleet of naval ships in the Parade of Sail, a flyover, ships open for public tours and fireworks choreographed to music honoring the centennial.

Harborfest is scheduled to run from Friday, June 9 to Sunday, June 11.