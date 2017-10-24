TruTV’s “Impractical Jokers” Are Returning to Norfolk

Stars of truTV’s hit show “Impractical Jokers” are bringing their outrageous humor back to Norfolk on Feb. 1 2018 at the Scope Arena for their ‘Santiago Sent Us’ tour.

truTV’s Impractical Jokers are coming to Norfolk in Feb. (Photo courtesy: Seven Venues)

The New York-based comedy troupe goes by the name of “The Tenderloins.” Their first nationwide comedy tour, ‘Where’s Larry?’, brought them to Norfolk on Nov. 23 of 2015.

The Tenderloins have toured steadily nationwide over the last three years with their highly successful ‘Where’s Larry?’ Tour playing to thousands of fans per market, including a 3-night sold out run at New York’s Radio City Music Hall. The new tour has broadened the live show’s reach, performing to sold out shows in London this past January. Stand-up, exclusive hidden camera videos and stories are some of the things you can expect at their show.

The four members of the troupe – Joe Gatto, James Murray, Brian Quinn and Sal Vulcano – are the creators, executive producers and stars of the truTV’s hit series, which is currently in its sixth season.  Impractical Jokers follows The Tenderloins as they coerce each another into doing public pranks while being filmed by hidden cameras. At the end of its 4th season, the series celebrated 100 episodes with a live television event, The Impractical Jokers Live Punishment Special. The special drew in 3 million viewers. The members met while attending high school in Staten Island and later formed The Tenderloins Comedy Troupe in 1999.

Pre-sale tickets will be available Oct. 25 at 10 a.m. Regular tickets will go on sale Friday, Oct. 27 at 10 a.m.

For more info on the tour or the tv show, visit TheTenderloins.com and truTV.com

