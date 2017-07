The Virginia Zoo has a new buddy who will “stick” to your heart.

Meet Chompers, a 3-month-old baby African-crested porcupine. He was born on April 11 to parents Wilma and Flapjack. Zoo officials say his parents weren’t taking good care of him, so they had to step in.

They named him Chompers because of his big appetite.

Right now Chompers weighs about 7 pounds. He could get up to as much as 60-pounds when he’s full grown.