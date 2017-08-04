Voting Opens for Norfolk SPCA Magic Mutt Calendar Cover

The Norfolk SPCA has chosen their 14 models for their annual Magic Mutt calendar. Now they want you to vote on who should grace the cover.

Each model in the calendar will be featured with a shelter animal who was up for adoption at the time of the photograph. Proceeds of the calendar go towards the Norfolk SPCA’s animal care programs.

The voting opens Friday, August 4 at 8 p.m. and closes Sunday, September 3. The SPCA asks that you donate a minimum of $1 per vote.

The 2018 Magic Mutt calendar will be released on October 7 at a launch party that will feature the calendar models as well as live music, dancing, and a silent auction. Check the SPCA’s website for ticket information.

Voters can also enter to have their own pet featured in the Magic Mutt calendar, with the month to be selected by the highest vote getter. If your pet wins, they will be part of a photography session the week of September 4.

