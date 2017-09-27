Norfolk Dedicating Mural for Naval Station Norfolk Centennial

Norfolk’s newest mural will tie in with Naval Station Norfolk’s centennial celebration.

The city and base will unveil the mural in an event next month at the Fountain Park Parking Garage.

Fittingly, the near 40 foot mural is named “Fathoms of Freedom.” It was painted by Norfolk teens during the Public Art and Norfolk Emerging Leaders summer program and designed by local artist Christopher Kozak.

This mural is described as having Columbia, the goddess representing the concept of liberty, holding the North Star with the Little Dipper lit above.

There are also sailors, ships, submarines and symbols of the Navy at her feet.

The unveiling is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 6 at 5 p.m. It is free and open to the public.

Norfolk’s regular First Friday will follow after the event.