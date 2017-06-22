H2OBX Water Park Opens With A Splash

Posted on June 22, 2017

A new water park in the Outer Banks of North Carolina is now open.

Construction on the $46 million water park began eight months ago. The park sprawls across 20-plus acres along Caratoke Highway, three miles from the Wright Memorial Bridge.

The park features more than 20 rides, slides and attractions including everything from thrill rides to family and children’s rides.

The Twin Tides Wave Pool gives an ocean-simulated current, tide and waves and features “dual beachfront” entrance points on opposite ends. Calico Jack’s Cove offers an immersive, multi-level, pirate-themed, play structure, offering water slides and interactive water effects. Deep Six Adventure Lagoon features climb, crawl and balance soft mat obstacles and swim zones.

The park also has 50 private cabanas, shaded seating areas and multiple food and beverage stands.

One very unique thing about the park is that there will be a cap on entry. The idea, according to park developers, is to create a resort-like feel.

Park officials advise you to get your tickets early. Click here to purchase them.

