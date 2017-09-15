One Day Only: Several Local Museums Offering Free Admission

For one day only, on September 23, several museums in the Hampton Roads area will emulate the spirit of the Smithsonian Museums in D.C. – and offer FREE admission.
It’s all part of Museum Day Live, an annual event hosted by Smithsonian Magazine.
All you need is a ticket to participate, which you can download now at this link.
Each household can get one ticket, which allows general admission for two people. The ticket does not include parking, special events or exhibits.
The following local museums are participating this year:
NORFOLK
- Hermitage Museum & Gardens **
- Hunter House Victorian Museum
- Virginia Zoo
PORTSMOUTH
- Children’s Museum of Virginia
SMITHFIELD
- Isle of Wight County Museum
VIRGINIA BEACH
- Francis Land House
- Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art
WILLIAMSBURG
- Abby Aldrich Rockefeller Folk Art Museum
- Art Museums of Colonial Williamsburg
- DeWitt Wallace Decorative Arts Museum
Sat, 9/23: Enjoy free admission to the Art Museums of #ColonialWilliamsburg as part of @SmithsonianMag's @MuseumDay. https://t.co/QBHO5y52xb pic.twitter.com/WloR05QVG7
— ColonialWilliamsburg (@colonialwmsburg) September 15, 2017
(** Designates this is a Smithsonian Affiliate Museum)