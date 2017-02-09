Smithfield Foods Donates $3 Million to Local School

Thursday was an exciting day for Isle of Wight County Schools.

During a packed pep rally at Smithfield High School, Smithfield Foods announced a huge donation.

The company is making a $3 million pledge to Isle of Wight County Schools as part of the Smithfield Foods Legacy Project.

The gift will fund three major projects at Smithfield High that will help prepare students for college and their professional careers.

• MakerSpace, a state-of-the-art facility that gives students the opportunity to conduct research as well as design and develop products. The space will be fitted with three-dimensional printers and other emerging technologies to offer a collaborative, hands-on learning environment for students to prepare for college.
• Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC) fieldhouse for Smithfield High School’s award-winning JROTC program.
• Multipurpose Pavilion for hosting academic ceremonies and joint school-community events.

Virginia Secretary of Education Dr. Dietra Trent was on hand for, and spoke at, the event.

“Smithfield Foods has been a strong, longtime supporter of our school,” said Casey Roberts, principal of Smithfield High School. “Smithfield’s extraordinary gift brings a one-of-a-kind project to life that will help us better prepare our community’s youth for their next chapter.”

