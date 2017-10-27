Take the Trick Out of “Trick-or-Treating”

Posted on October 27, 2017 by

Want to know the best Halloween route to get the most candy? Nextdoor.com has brought this treat to the palm of your hand with their “Halloween Treat Map.”

The Nextdoor neighborhood Treat Map is a convenient way to see which of your neighbors are handing out Halloween candy this year. It also allows you to let others know that you’re participating in the trick-or-treat fun.

Candy corn markers or purple haunted house markers hover over homes on the map that are planning to hand out candy. You can use the map to plan the most candy-filled route through you neighborhood.

Homes marked with Candy Corn indicates there is candy available via Nextdoor.com

You can access the map on Nextdoor’s website or their app,

According to Nextdoor’s website, if you mark your home with candy corn, your full address will be available to your Nextdoor neighbors. Your nearby neighbors will only see the approximate location and the Treat Map is not accessible to anyone outside of your Nearby Neighborhoods.

Nextdoor app

The Treat Map can be accessed by clicking “Map” on the website and clicking “Neighbors” on the app. This is the same way you would access your regular Nextdoor Neighborhood Map.

There is currently no way to indicate that you or your neighbors are not participating in trick-or-treat, according to Nextdoor.

For more information on how to access the Treat Map, click here.

Nextdoor is a free, private social network that allows you, your neighbors and your community to talk online.

Related: Local Trick-or-Treat Times, Laws, and Guidelines

Related posts


Photos: Halloween in Hampton Roads 2017

Local Trick-or-Treat Times, Laws, and Guidelines

A Ghoulish Good Time for Grown-Ups
Halloween Wine Pairings
Halloween Wine Pairings



LATEST FROM hrScene

La Valette Kayak Launch and Fishing Pier is Officially Open

Norfolk residents now have another way to enjoy outdoor activities like kayaking and fishing.

Read More >>

Get your Ticket for This Year’s Million Bulb Walk

The Million Bulb Walk has returned to the Norfolk Botanical Garden and military are getting a special discount.

Read More >>

Photos: Halloween in Hampton Roads 2017

Incredible costumes, creative pumpkins and more! Email your Halloween pictures to photos@hrscene.com

Read More >>

Virginia Beach Teacher a Finalist for National Award

The award is considered the nation’s top honor for math and science educators.

Read More >>