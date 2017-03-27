Va. Zoo, YMCA of South Hampton Roads Partner for New Walking Program

The Virginia Zoo has partnered with the YMCA of South Hampton Roads for a new walking program.

The program, called Zoo Tracks, encourages members and visitors to exercise and become a “zoo walker.”

YMCA staff made six tracks that go through the zoo and range from 900 to 2,540 steps. Visitors can find the tracks at the zoo’s membership office or on the zoo’s app, in the interactive map.

According to YMCA staff, about 2,100 steps equal one mile. Each mile that a person walks burns roughly 100 calories.

“The paths in the Zoo are perfect for getting an invigorating breath of fresh air, you may feel like you are on a walking safari,” said Greg Bockheim, Executive Director of the Virginia Zoo.

Zoo Tracks officially kicks off on April 6, with a walk around the Virginia Zoo led by the YMCA of South Hampton Roads at 10 a.m.

All members of the YMCA of South Hampton Roads, along with zoo members, will get free admission from 10 a.m. to noon to participate in the kickoff event. A valid YMCA membership card is required.

“The YMCA of South Hampton Roads is excited to partner with The Virginia Zoo to launch the Zoo Tracks app in April,” said Khalilah Harrison, Executive Director of the Y On Granby. “It is our honor to come alongside the Zoo to promote an active lifestyle, encouraging families and individuals to have fun tracking their steps,” Harrison added.

