VB Man Wins $10mil From Scratch Ticket Bought in Newport News

A Virginia Beach man won the top prize in a Virginia Lottery scratch ticket; $10 million.

The winning ticket was bought at the Market Place in the 13300 block of Jefferson Avenue. The winner says he stopped there while on his way to dinner.

On Thursday, he returned to the store to receive his check from the Virginia Lottery. The winner had a choice of taking the full $10 million over 30 years or a one-time cash option of $5,617,977 before taxes. He chose the cash option.

The winning tickets came from the 100x The Money game.