Meet WAVY at the Hampton Roads International Auto Show

Posted on January 13, 2017 by
wavy car show

The 2017 HRADA Hampton Roads International Auto Show is off and running. Find what ‘DRIVES YOU’ at the 3-day event at the Virginia Beach Convention Center.

HRADA aims to educate the public on different models, the latest technology, newest innovations and the direction that the automobile industry is headed.

Photos: 2017 Hampton Roads International Auto Show

Tickets at the door are $10 for adults and children ages 12 and older. $7 for senior citizens (ages 65 and older). $7 military (with valid ID). Free for children ages 11 and younger.

WAVY-TV 10/FOX43 personalities will be there signing autographs and handing out 10 On Your Side thermos’ while supplies last. Check out the schedules below:

Friday

10 a.m. – Noon:
Katie Collett
Bruce Rader

Noon – 2 p.m.:
Liz Kilmer
Chris Reckling
Kerri Furey

Saturday

10 a.m. – Noon:
Anita Blanton
Tom Schaad
Laura Caso

Noon – 2 p.m.:
Kara Dixon
Deitra Tate
Rico Bush

2 p.m. – 4 p.m.:
Deanna LeBlanc
Andy Fox
Matt Gregory

Sunday

10 a.m. – Noon:
Annaka Chesnutt
Lex Gray

Noon – 2 p.m.:
Annaka Chesnutt
Jeremy Wheeler

2 p.m. – 4 p.m.:
Ashley Baylor
Stephanie Harris

