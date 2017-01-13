Meet WAVY at the Hampton Roads International Auto Show

The 2017 HRADA Hampton Roads International Auto Show is off and running. Find what ‘DRIVES YOU’ at the 3-day event at the Virginia Beach Convention Center.

HRADA aims to educate the public on different models, the latest technology, newest innovations and the direction that the automobile industry is headed.

Tickets at the door are $10 for adults and children ages 12 and older. $7 for senior citizens (ages 65 and older). $7 military (with valid ID). Free for children ages 11 and younger.

WAVY-TV 10/FOX43 personalities will be there signing autographs and handing out 10 On Your Side thermos’ while supplies last. Check out the schedules below:

Friday

10 a.m. – Noon:

Katie Collett

Bruce Rader

Noon – 2 p.m.:

Liz Kilmer

Chris Reckling

Kerri Furey

Saturday

10 a.m. – Noon:

Anita Blanton

Tom Schaad

Laura Caso

Noon – 2 p.m.:

Kara Dixon

Deitra Tate

Rico Bush

2 p.m. – 4 p.m.:

Deanna LeBlanc

Andy Fox

Matt Gregory

Sunday

10 a.m. – Noon:

Annaka Chesnutt

Lex Gray

Noon – 2 p.m.:

Annaka Chesnutt

Jeremy Wheeler

2 p.m. – 4 p.m.:

Ashley Baylor

Stephanie Harris