VBSO Hosting Kids for All Day Fishing Trip

The Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office, along with the Virginia beach Bluewater Fishing Club, are hosting over 100 kids for a fishing trip.

The Red, White & Blue Youth Fishing Experience will teach children about fishing, conservation and boat safety. All the fishing will take place along the Chesapeake Bay and then it’s a cookout at the Virginia Beach Law Enforcement Training Center.

This year’s event hopes to include children of first responders. Drinks and snacks will be provided on the boats throughout the day.

The goal is to teach junior anglers ethical fishing practices at an early age and instill in them self-confidence and a sense of pride by recognizing their outstanding angling achievements.

Each participant must complete the registration form and signed by a parent or guardian. The form may be obtained by calling 757-287-7077 or e-mailing Suzanne Gooch at don@armsteadcorp.com or calling 385-8691 or emailing Investigator Robert McBride at rmcbride@vbso.net .

